The full line up is below: Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa Defenders Shehu Abdullahi William Troost-Ekong Leon Balogun Elderson Echiejile Midfielders Wilfred Ndidi Ogenyi Onazi John Mikel Obi Moses Simon Forward Victor Moses Odion Ighalo

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 07, 2017

from The Punch News