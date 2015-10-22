The Chairman of the Abuja Dermatology Society, Dr. Mohammed Danmallam during the World Skin Health Day conference said that the Nigerian Association of Dermatologists had begun the process of meeting with some lawmakers to formulate laws that will guide against manufacturing and use of bleaching creams in Nigeria. He stated that the number of people […] The post Nigerian Association of Dermatologists to take Legal Action against Manufacture and Use of Bleaching Creams appeared first on BellaNaija ...

