Nigerian Author Tomi Adeyemi’s Debut Fantasy Novel “Children of Blood and Bone” Lands Major Movie Deal with Fox Studios

23-year-orld writer Tomi Adeyemi’s debut novel Children of Blood and Bone has just been signed in a major movie deal with Fox 2000. According to Deadline, the fantasy novel raked in a nearly 7-figure deal from the media house, after the publishing deal the writer was offered by Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group. Plot: The protagonist is […]
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added March 30, 2017
from Bella Naija

