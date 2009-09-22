Nigerian Author Tomi Adeyemi’s Debut Fantasy Novel “Children of Blood and Bone” Lands Major Movie Deal with Fox Studios

23-year-orld writer Tomi Adeyemi’s debut novel Children of Blood and Bone has just been signed in a major movie deal with Fox 2000. According to Deadline, the fantasy novel raked in a nearly 7-figure deal from the media house, after the publishing deal the writer was offered by Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group. Plot: The protagonist is […]

