Nigerian-born actress, Queen Blessing Itua pictured with 50cent and Chilli Of TLC on Hollywood movie set (Photos)

Nigerian actress and movie producer, Queen Itua Blessing has featured in a new Hollywood movie. The actress took to her IG page to share photos with American rapper, 50 Cent and TLC singer, Chilli on the set of an action thriller 'Escape Plan 2'. According to her, she's equally preparing for my upcoming International/Nollywood movie: 'Diplomatic Strings' slated to hit theaters in Europe,

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added March 27, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

