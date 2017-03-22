18

views
Unfave

Nigerian Enterpreneur Idongesit Umoh shares how she lost N2.1m through Online Banking

Nigerian entrepreneur and YALI fellow Idongesit Umoh today shared details of how her bank account got debited of N2.1m through some suspicious action on her online banking app. She shared the story via her personal and business Instagram pages. She also lamented the nonchalant manner in which the bank officials treated her allegations. She wrote: […] The post Nigerian Enterpreneur Idongesit Umoh shares how she lost N2.1m through Online Banking appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 21, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Nigerian Enterpreneur Idongesit Umoh shares how she lost N2.1m through Online Banking
    added October 21, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. “I May Have Lost A Leg But I Gained A New Life” – Woman Shares How She Never Valued Her Birthday Until She Battled For Her Life
    added July 11, 2017 from Woman.ng
  3. Wana Udobang’s Mother Shares The Heart-breaking Account Of How She Lost Her 10 Year-Old Daughter
    added March 22, 2017 from Woman.ng
  4. WATCH: Uzo Aduba shares how she came to Own her name “Uzoamaka”
    added October 13, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. Monalisa Chinda Shares How She Knew Her Husband Is The One For Her
    added August 21, 2017 from Woman.ng