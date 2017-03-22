Nigerian entrepreneur and YALI fellow Idongesit Umoh today shared details of how her bank account got debited of N2.1m through some suspicious action on her online banking app. She shared the story via her personal and business Instagram pages. She also lamented the nonchalant manner in which the bank officials treated her allegations. She wrote: […] The post Nigerian Enterpreneur Idongesit Umoh shares how she lost N2.1m through Online Banking appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 21, 2017

from Bella Naija

