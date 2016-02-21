19

Nigerian Food Truck takes top Prize at New York Food Competition

The Vendy Awards, a coveted prize for the best mobile food in New York City was won by a Nigerian – DF Nigerian – in it’s 13th year. The Vendy award is an annual food cook-off that crowns the best in mobile food vending in the city, while raising funding for Street Vendor Project of the Urban […] The post Nigerian Food Truck takes top Prize at New York Food Competition appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 20, 2017
from Bella Naija

