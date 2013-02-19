login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Hughes: Stoke Can End Chelsea’s Winning Streak, I’m Happy For Moses
Serious policy environment needed to attract pension funds to infrastructure
Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau appears in new video to dispute claim the group had been routed from its stronghold in the Sambisa Forest of Nigeria - Vanguard
Two killed, mosque burnt as Igbo, Fulani clash over N100
Claudio Ranieri on Wilfred Ndidi
Trending Nigerian News
Couple filmed while having sex on a train (Video)
Nigerian govt 'recovers 40 new SUVs, other vehicles from Perm Sec' - Premium Times
Thief caught at ATM terminal by card owner
Photos of a beautiful lady who single handedly slaughtered a goat trends online
Purported audio of Wike and Fayose mocking Nigerian Army over the state's legislative rerun election surfaces online
21
views
Nigerian govt 'recovers 40 new SUVs, other vehicles from Perm Sec' - Premium Times
Added December 29, 2016
from Google Nigerian News
Related Nigerian News
Nigerian govt 'recovers 40 new SUVs, other vehicles from Perm Sec' - Premium Times
added December 29, 2016 from
Google Nigerian News
We recovered 40 new SUVs from former Perm sec – FG
added December 29, 2016 from
The Punch News
A brand new SUV & other cash prizes are up for grabs in the DiamondXtra S/East regional draw
added April 26, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
FACT-CHECK: Nigerian govt. lied, UN meeting it failed to attend not “unofficial” - Premium Times
added September 27, 2015 from
Google Nigerian News
Nigerian Troops In Mali Resume Three Square Meals As Hardship Eases – PREMIUM TIMES
added February 19, 2013 from
Sahara Reporters
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us