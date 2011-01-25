login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Northern group blames Kanu for anti Igbo song
For the Modern Dad! 6 Reasons Why You’re Hesitant About Paternity Leave
Presidency commends pro-Buhari protesters’ ‘orderliness,’ says corrupt Nigerians behind calls to resign
Export/Investors Window rakes in $4 b – CBN
Notice of quit : Emir of Katsina maintains stand to defend Igbo, others
Trending Nigerian News
Fake NYSC Member arrested in Akwa Ibom Camp
2018 governorship elections ‘ll determine fate of APC in Southwest – Osoba
Samuel Confident CSKA Moscow Will Reach Champions League Group Stage
Saraki sacks 98 aides
[VIDEO] African migrants arrive Spanish beach, scatter before police arrive
12
views
Nigerian Navy recruitment aptitude test takes place Saturday
Added August 10, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Police Recruitment: Aptitude test begins Aug 22
added August 21, 2016 from
The Punch News
Recruitment: Navy reschedules date of aptitude test
added August 03, 2017 from
The Punch News
Nigerian Navy Recruitment Hoax
added March 07, 2011 from
Sahara Reporters
Stampede Kill 10 Job-Seeking Youth At Abuja Nigerian Immigration Service Aptitude Test Venue
added March 15, 2014 from
Sahara Reporters
Nigerian Navy Recruitment Excercise 2011
added January 25, 2011 from
Vanguard News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us