A Sierra Leone-based Nigerian pastor Victor Ajisafe has been arrested by authorities after recordings of a sermon targeting Muslims went viral on social media. Ajisafe, who is the founder and President of the Sanctuary Praise Church had said Islam is a “violent religion of lies and deceit” adding that Muslims have been responsible for every terrorist act in […] The post Nigerian Pastor arrested in Sierra Leone for saying “anywhere you hear of terrorism it is Islam” appeared first ...

Added September 30, 2017

from Bella Naija

