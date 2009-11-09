10

Nigerian Pastor arrested in Sierra Leone for saying “anywhere you hear of terrorism it is Islam”

A Sierra Leone-based Nigerian pastor Victor Ajisafe has been arrested by authorities after recordings of a sermon targeting Muslims went viral on social media. Ajisafe, who is the founder and President of the Sanctuary Praise Church had said Islam is a “violent religion of lies and deceit” adding that Muslims have been responsible for every terrorist act in […] The post Nigerian Pastor arrested in Sierra Leone for saying “anywhere you hear of terrorism it is Islam” appeared first ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 30, 2017
from Bella Naija

