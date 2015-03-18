19

views
Unfave

Nigerian priest Jude Okolo becomes apostolic nuncio to Ireland

Added May 14, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Nigerian priest Jude Okolo becomes apostolic nuncio to Ireland
    added May 14, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Nigerian priest becomes apostolic nuncio to Ireland
    added May 14, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Pope Francis Appoints Nigerian Archbishop as Vatican’s Representative to Ireland
    added May 14, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Pope Francis sends warm letter to Nigerians & Nigerian priests
    added March 18, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Another Nigerian teen, Jude Okonkwo accepted to all 8 Ivy League schools!
    added April 10, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog