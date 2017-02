Hundreds of Nigerians called for a change of government on Monday as they marched through the streets of Lagos, reflecting mounting public anger over a sputtering economy and political tensions blamed on an absentee president, Reuters has reported. In a rare show of public dissent against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, more than 500 […]

Added February 06, 2017

from This Day News