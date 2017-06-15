11

views
Unfave

Nigerian’s discuss the Country’s Population Problem on New Episode of Zikoko | WATCH

Zikoko launched a video series where young Nigerians speak on their everyday experiences and reactions to the world around them. On this episode, they speak on their thoughts regarding Nigeria’s population problem. Many are of the thought that the country is overpopulated because of poor birth control. Watch them share their thoughts below: The post Nigerian’s discuss the Country’s Population Problem on New Episode of Zikoko | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 16, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Worst Date Ever? Nigerians discuss experiences on a New Episode of Zikoko | WATCH
    added July 28, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. How close are you to your extended family? Nigerians discuss on a New Episode of Zikoko’s Video Series
    added August 11, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. Nigerians talks “Superheroes” on a New Episode of Zikoko’s Video Series | WATCH
    added August 01, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Nigerians talk having the “Sex Talk” with Parents on a New Episode of Zikoko’s video series
    added July 19, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. Nigerians talk Being President in a New Episode of Zikoko’s Video Series | WATCH
    added June 15, 2017 from Bella Naija