Zikoko launched a video series where young Nigerians speak on their everyday experiences and reactions to the world around them. On this episode, they speak on their thoughts regarding Nigeria’s population problem. Many are of the thought that the country is overpopulated because of poor birth control. Watch them share their thoughts below: The post Nigerian’s discuss the Country’s Population Problem on New Episode of Zikoko | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added August 16, 2017

