Nigerian woman attacked by strangers and left with gash on her head (photos)

Ifeoma Onuorah shared a photo of the injury she sustained after she was attacked by some strangers last weekend. She didn't give much details but fortunately she is recovering well. "When the devil tries to ruin your shine.... so this happened over the weekend! I was attacked by strangers but my God covered me! Got 8 stitches but im ok!! Be safe out there guys...remember pray and thank

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added July 06, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

