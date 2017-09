A United Kingdom based Nigerian, Afolake Adeniji has been taken to court for tricking a teenager to work as her slave after luring her to the UK. Adeniji who works at a job center promised the victim ‘free education’ in UK then made her work in servitude for more than 10 years, a UK court […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 06, 2017

from The Punch News