Nigerians can live in any part of the country – Buhari

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari again on Saturday said Nigerians have the constitutional right to live, work and raise their families in any part of the country without restrictions. According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President spoke while receiving the Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu […]
Added September 02, 2017
from The Punch News

