Nigerians living in Ghana under attack as Nigerian man allegedly stabs citizen to death

The Police in Sowutoum area of Ghana have arrested a Nigerian for allegedly stabbing a man to death, claiming him to be a thief. The incident has reportedly led to xenophobic attacks against Nigerians living in Ghana. As posted on Facebook by one Ifeanyi Chukwuemeka who claimed to have studied at Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, […]
Added August 20, 2017
