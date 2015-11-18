A cross section of Nigerians have continued to comment on the pictures of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on a 10-day working leave in London, UK. The new picture, which was posted on Friday night, showed the president in a relaxed mood with some of his visitors, including Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun. Others […] The post Nigerians react to Buhari’s photo in London appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 28, 2017

from The Punch News

