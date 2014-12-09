29

views
Unfave

NIM inducts 134 armed forces personnel

Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja The Nigerian Institute of Management has inducted and presented professional membership certificates to 134 personnel of the armed forces. According to the NIM, the officers were inducted and presented the certificates after they successfully completed the institute’s specially designed executive training for membership and upgrade programme. The President and Chairman of Council, […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added April 25, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. NIM inducts 134 armed forces personnel
    added April 25, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Armed Forces Retire 507, Train Military Retirees for Post-service Life
    added December 10, 2016 from This Day News
  3. DHQ inaugurates ‘Change Begins With Me’ for Armed Forces
    added November 21, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Armed Forces Retires 464, Trains Military Retirees for Post-service Life
    added June 18, 2016 from This Day News
  5. Ex-service men threaten to distrupt Armed Forces day Celebration
    added December 09, 2014 from The Punch News