NIMASA to Enforce Implementation of Stevedoring Regulations

Eromosele Abiodun The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside has disclosed that the agency is set to enforce the full implementation of the NIMASA Stevedoring Regulation, 2014, in order to strengthen stevedoring operations in all Dock Labour operational areas in the country. The DG made this disclosure […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added December 27, 2016

from This Day News

