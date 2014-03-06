5

NIMC Registered 21.4 Million Nigerians in Five Years

Emma Okonji The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), on Monday, announced that it has so far registered about 21.4 million Nigerians into the National Identity Database and has issued them with the National Identification Number (NIN). The new enrolment figure was attained at September 6, 2017. However, out of the 21.4 million Nigerians that have […]
