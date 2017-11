By Seriki Adinoyi in Jos Nine persons were Tuesday night shot dead by gunmen along Rim in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state Police Command, Terna Tyopev, who confirmed the incident in a telephone chat with THISDAY on Wednesday, said: “Some people were returning from a weekly village […]

