login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
28 ships laden with petrol, food items, others to arrive Lagos
Incest: Man, 39, charged with rape of 14-yr-old niece
250 golfers storm Ilorin for 6-day tourney
Report reckless drivers to appropriate authority, TRACE boss tells passengers
Man in court for allegedly raping niece
Trending Nigerian News
Nigeria determined to eradicate HIV/AIDS – Minister
Foundation, UNILAG urge students to have interest in STEM
El-Rufai, others examine govt role in job creation
EXTRA TIME: Austria Wien’s Kayode shows off new mansion
Should health insurance be made compulsory for all Nigerians?
28
views
NIS recruitment scam: Court chides EFCC over failure to produce witness
Added June 28, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
NIS recruitment scam: Court chides EFCC over failure to produce witness
added June 28, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Father shoots children over failure to produce school fees receipts
added June 15, 2010 from
Vanguard News
FG’s failure to produce witnesses stalls Ndume’s trial
added February 13, 2014 from
The Punch News
Recruitment scam: Court adjourns Abba Moro’s case till Feb 7
added February 01, 2017 from
The Punch News
Adigwe: Court blasts EFCC over ‘wrong witness’
added May 21, 2012 from
Vanguard News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us