As children, we were made to believe that being “good” was the key to success in life. “Good” implied being polite, obedient, apologetic, as well as compliant. And it came with a lot of perks, praises, and treats too. We were conditioned to only feel pride in ourselves when we were good. In fact, we […] The post Nkem Says: Being the Good One is Killing Your Relationships appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 29, 2017

from Bella Naija

