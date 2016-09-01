Nkem Says: Being the Good One is Killing Your Relationships
As children, we were made to believe that being “good” was the key to success in life. “Good” implied being polite, obedient, apologetic, as well as compliant. And it came with a lot of perks, praises, and treats too. We were conditioned to only feel pride in ourselves when we were good. In fact, we […]
The post Nkem Says: Being the Good One is Killing Your Relationships appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija
Added September 29, 2017
from Bella Naija