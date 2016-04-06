13

views
Unfave

Nkem Says: How Much Rope Should You Give a Friendship That’s No Longer Enjoyable?

“I am not perfect” That’s the first thing I say to anyone (potential bae or platonic being) who tries to get close to me. I like to prepare their mind for the reality of who I am, and possibly kill whatever perception or expectation they have of me. This is because people’s first impression of […] The post Nkem Says: How Much Rope Should You Give a Friendship That’s No Longer Enjoyable? appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 13, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. How Much Control Should You Have On What Your Adult House Help Wears?
    added January 31, 2017 from Woman.ng
  2. Nkem Says: How do You Know Someone Is From a ‘Good Home’?
    added August 18, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. Thelma Nkwocha’s Note On How Much Boyfriends Should Give Their Girlfriends For Hair-Do Goes Viral
    added April 06, 2016 from Woman.ng
  4. Should You Give Up Your Dreams For Marriage? This Man Says It Is The Worst Decision A Woman Can Ever Make!
    added October 05, 2017 from Woman.ng
  5. Does The Price Of The Wedding Ring Reflect How Much He Loves You?
    added October 04, 2016 from Woman.ng