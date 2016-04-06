“I am not perfect” That’s the first thing I say to anyone (potential bae or platonic being) who tries to get close to me. I like to prepare their mind for the reality of who I am, and possibly kill whatever perception or expectation they have of me. This is because people’s first impression of […] The post Nkem Says: How Much Rope Should You Give a Friendship That’s No Longer Enjoyable? appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 13, 2017

from Bella Naija

