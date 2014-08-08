15

views
Unfave

Nkem Says: There is Always That One Person

There is always that one person who will always have your heart. If you are thinking the statement sounds like something from a cheesy love song, you would be right. It actually is the first line of the awesome duet by Alicia Keys and Usher titled ‘My Boo’. At the time it was released in […] The post Nkem Says: There is Always That One Person appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 22, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. 'I don’t think there is anybody that is more corrupt in this country like Obasanjo' - Ex Speaker Ghali Na'abba says
    added August 08, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. André Sparkling Wine Shows that there is More than One Way to Enjoy a Glass of Bubbly
    added May 06, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. INEC Says There Is No Truth To Reports Of Diversion Of Voting Materials In Osun
    added August 08, 2014 from Sahara Reporters
  4. EgyptAir hostage situation ends in arrest of hijacker, Egypt Foreign Ministry says "He is not a terrorist, but an idiot"
    added March 29, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. "There is no excuse under the face of the earth that God has created for a man should put a hand on his woman"- Tonto Dikeh says
    added July 03, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog