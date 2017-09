I have always been deathly afraid of ghosts. I don’t know why. As a child, the easiest way to terrify or creep me out was to suggest that a ghost was lurking around. I would literally become your slave in exchange for protection. One of my sisters really took advantage of this fear that I […] The post Nkem Says: This Ghosting Thing… appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 15, 2017

from Bella Naija