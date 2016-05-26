NMA: Why FG Can’t Stop Doctors from Private Practice
Hammed Shittu in Ilorin The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Monday reacted to the new policy of the federal government banning medical doctors in public health institutions from engaging in private practices during working hours, describing such action as illegal. The association also asked the federal government to come out clear and define what it meant […]
