NMRC Boss Wants Debt Capital Market Deepened

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC), Prof. Charles Inyangete has called on public and private sector stakeholders to collaborate in creating a conducive policy and regulatory environment for a robust and transparent debt capital market(DCM). He said this would help attract more domestic and international investors, increase the market’s financial depth […]

Added October 10, 2017

