login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Judge orders Google to shut down mobile app on Catalonia referendum
Blackout: Nigeria’s national grid collapses
Nigeria Sets Up Special Courts to Battle Graft
“Timaya housed me when EME kicked me out…” – Skales adds his Voice to Eedris Abdulkareem Fight
Exam fraud : Edo Govt. sacks perm sec, suspends three others
Trending Nigerian News
[PHOTOS] Extremely brilliant final year neuroscience student, Lara Nosiru, died under drug influence —Coroner
BREAKING: Appeal court orders DSS to produce Dasuki in court
Aguero can’t play against Chelsea on saturday – Guardiola
Nnamdi Kanu not in custody of Military, DHQ tells IPOB
Court of Appeal orders DSS to produce Dasuki
22
views
Nnamdi Kanu not in custody of Military, DHQ tells IPOB
Added September 29, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Nnamdi Kanu not in custody of Military, DHQ tells IPOB
added September 29, 2017 from
Vanguard News
IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu not in Military custody – DHQ
added September 29, 2017 from
Bella Naija
We do not consider Nnamdi Kanu an Igbo leader of thought- Presidency
added June 18, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Chaos in Kaduna After Soldier Allegedly Shoots Boy in Front of Military School
added June 09, 2017 from
Bella Naija
VIDEO: IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu appearing in court
added January 10, 2017 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us