Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer asks Court to order Chief of Army Buratai to produce Him

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has filed a motion with the Federal High Court, asking it to order the Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai to state where his client is being held. Ejiofor revealed this to Cable, saying the IPOB leader was last seen on September […] The post Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer asks Court to order Chief of Army Buratai to produce Him appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 27, 2017
from Bella Naija

