8

views
Unfave

NNPC boosts power supply by 3,056mw

Added June 12, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. FG to boost power supply by 700 megawatts
    added December 16, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. NNPC boosts power supply by 3,056mw
    added June 12, 2017 from Vanguard News
  3. Nigeria partners South Africa to boost power supply
    added July 09, 2014 from The Punch News
  4. Jonathan assures of steady power supply by year end
    added January 24, 2013 from Vanguard News
  5. FG moves to boost power supply, demands for status report from electricity distribution firms
    added January 18, 2010 from Businessday Nigeria