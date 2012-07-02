12

views
Unfave

NNPC, IOCs Sign $1.78bn Alternative Financing Agreements for JV Projects

 FG to earn $16 billion Chineme Okafor in Abuja The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said it has signed alternative financing agreements on Joint Venture (JV) oil and gas projects with two International Oil Companies (IOCs), explaining that the projects will boost Nigeria’s reserves and production as well as generate for the federal government, […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 03, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. NNPC, IOCs Sign $1.78bn Alternative Financing Agreements for JV Projects
    added August 03, 2017 from This Day News
  2. NNPC, IOCs Sign Alternative Financing Agreements for Two Oil Projects
    added August 03, 2017 from This Day News
  3. Nigeria, EU to spend N16b on public, justice sectors’ reforms
    added July 02, 2012 from Guardian News
  4. NNPC, Shell Chevron sign financing deals
    added August 03, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. FG signs oil financing deals with Shell, Chevron
    added August 03, 2017 from The Punch News