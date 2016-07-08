16

views
Unfave

NNPC: Oil Exploration to Begin in Lake Chad Basin in Six Months

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Alhaji Maikanti Baru, Monday said plan to commence oil exploration in the Lake Chad Basin had already been concluded. Baru revealed that the corporation had concluded arrangement to mobilise heavy and sophisticated equipment to the area in order to resume oil […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added May 15, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. NNPC: Oil Exploration to Begin in Lake Chad Basin in Six Months
    added May 15, 2017 from This Day News
  2. Oil Exploration Begins in Lake Chad Basin in Six Months, NNPC Says Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri
    added May 15, 2017 from This Day News
  3. Don seeks resumption of oil exploration in Lake Chad Basin
    added July 08, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Navy begins deployment of troops in Lake Chad Basin
    added October 10, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. $232m Needed to Tackle Food Insecurity in Lake Chad Basin, Says FAO
    added April 07, 2017 from This Day News