NNPC Prioritises Security of Onshore, Shallow Waters Assets to Keep up Oil Production

Indonesian firm to build 10,000bpd modular refinery in Akwa Ibom Chineme Okafor in Abuja The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) wednesday disclosed that it has prioritised security over oil assets located in Nigeria’s onshore and shallow waters, to ensure stability in the country’s oil production. It said usually, the federal government gets more returns from […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added June 22, 2017

from This Day News

