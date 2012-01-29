11

views
Unfave

NNPC Prioritises Security of Onshore, Shallow Waters Assets to Keep up Oil Production

Indonesian firm to build 10,000bpd modular refinery in Akwa Ibom Chineme Okafor in Abuja The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) wednesday disclosed that it has prioritised security over oil assets located in Nigeria’s onshore and shallow waters, to ensure stability in the country’s oil production. It said usually, the federal government gets more returns from […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added June 22, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. NNPC Prioritises Security of Onshore, Shallow Waters Assets to Keep up Oil Production
    added June 22, 2017 from This Day News
  2. Chelsea pay victim of sexual abuse £50, 000 to keep silent
    added December 02, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Avuru: N’Delta Crisis Halting Journey Towards Attainment of 15,000MW
    added August 02, 2016 from This Day News
  4. IGP orders stern measures on security of arms, ammunition
    added January 15, 2015 from Tribune News
  5. Audit report details graft in NNPC’s handling of crude
    added January 29, 2012 from Guardian News