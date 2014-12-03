16

views
Unfave

NNPC’s Controversial Petrol Price Crash Claims

Chineme Okafor looks at the recent declaration of a petrol price crash by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, which is widely seen as controversial In a statement recently in Abuja by Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, the corporation made glowing disclosures regarding a decrease in the price […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 09, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. NNPC’s Controversial Petrol Price Crash Claims
    added September 09, 2017 from This Day News
  2. NNPC defends new petrol price despite Kachikwu’s stance
    added November 07, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. NNPC’s Proposed Fuel Price Increase: Does Brand Nigeria Deserve A Better Deal? By Ifeanyi Izeze
    added December 03, 2014 from Sahara Reporters
  4. NNPC boss says no basis for increase in petrol prices
    added August 09, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Fuel price: The bone in NNPC’s throat
    added July 24, 2016 from The Punch News