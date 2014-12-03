NNPC’s Controversial Petrol Price Crash Claims

Chineme Okafor looks at the recent declaration of a petrol price crash by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, which is widely seen as controversial In a statement recently in Abuja by Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, the corporation made glowing disclosures regarding a decrease in the price […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 09, 2017

from This Day News

