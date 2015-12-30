19

views
Unfave

NNPC secures $2bn discounts on renegotiated contracts

Added July 04, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria

Related Nigerian News

  1. NNPC secures $2bn discounts on renegotiated contracts
    added July 04, 2017 from Businessday Nigeria
  2. NNPC gets 30% discount on contracts after renegotiations
    added December 25, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Nigeria’s Crude Oil Reserves Rise to 37bbls
    added December 26, 2016 from This Day News
  4. Crude contract: NNPC gets fresh deadline on presidential approval
    added December 30, 2015 from The Punch News
  5. Corp member (NYSC) deployed earlier to Borno: Sign up & get amazing discount on bus ride to new camp
    added February 14, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog