No hiding place for IPOB members in Anambra – Obiano

Tony Okafor, Awka The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, on Sunday said his government had aligned itself completely with the decisions of the South east governors in the proscription of the activities of the Indigenous People Biafra. The governor who spoke in a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Tony Nnacheta, said there […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 17, 2017
from The Punch News

