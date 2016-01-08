No more “Kokolets”. I’m a married man now – D’Banj | WATCH
During a recent press conference, Nigerian pop act and DKM Records head D’Banj fielded a number of questions from reporters. Among those questions was one from Thenet.ng asking if marriage has stopped him from being with his “kokolets“. The singer laughed for a while before reiterating that he is a married man now. He also […]
