Mary Ekah An Alumnus of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, College of Medicine, University of Lagos and Managing Director/Chief Executive officer of Nordica Fertility Centre, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, was recently honoured with the Icon of Health Promotion Award, by the Faculty, for carving out a niche for himself as a leading scholar in his field […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 04, 2017

from This Day News