North Korea sentences four South Korean journalists to death over book reviews

Pyongyang has sentenced four South Korean journalists to death for book reviews that insulted the North, state media said Thursday. The Chosun Ilbo and the Dong-A Ilbo, both of them conservative newspapers, reviewed the new Korean edition of “North Korea Confidential”, a book by two Seoul-based British journalists first published in 2015. The work details […]
Added August 31, 2017
from The Punch News

