17

views
Unfave

Northern group blames Kanu for anti Igbo song

Added August 10, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Northern group blames Kanu for anti Igbo song
    added August 10, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Anti-Igbo song: Kanu tells Igbo to leave north
    added August 08, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Anti-Igbo song embarrassing, unfortunate – Balarabe Musa
    added August 10, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Anti-Igbo Song is Playing with Genocide, Says Omokri
    added August 07, 2017 from This Day News
  5. Group seeks support for anti-corruption war
    added August 14, 2016 from The Punch News