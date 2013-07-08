The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Ms Hadiza Usman, has expressed appreciation for the tight security network established by the Nigeria Customs Service. Usman specifically commended the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Retd.) and his management team for measures put in place that resulted in the recent seizure of a container carrying 661 […] The post NPA lauds Customs on security appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added February 08, 2017

from The Punch News

