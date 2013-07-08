25

NPA lauds Customs on security

The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Ms Hadiza Usman, has expressed appreciation for the tight security network established by the Nigeria Customs Service. Usman specifically commended the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Retd.) and his management team for measures put in place that resulted in the recent seizure of a container carrying 661 […] The post NPA lauds Customs on security appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Added February 08, 2017
from The Punch News

