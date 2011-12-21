25

NPDC Blames Vandalism of Forcados Trunk Line for Gas Supply to Gencos

By Chineme Okafor in Abuja The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), yesterday blamed inadequate gas supply to power generation plants on the destruction of the Forcados trunk line by militants last year. NPDC stated in a presentation to the House Committee on Local Content that the […]
Added February 12, 2017
from This Day News

