Technical Adviser of Shooting Stars Football Club (3SC), Fatai Amoo, has been relieved of his post. A statement issued by the management of the Oluyole Warriors yesterday, said that it was equally reviewing the status of all the remaining technical crew, stressing that a decision will soon be made on them. Media Officer of the […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 23, 2017

from This Day News