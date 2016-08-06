18

views
Unfave

NPFL: Plateau United worthy champions, says MFM Coach

With the crowing of Plateau United as the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions on the last day of the competition, Lagos-Based MFM FC Coach, Fidelis Illechukwu, says the Jos-based team players are worthy champions. The win by the Kennedy Boboye-tutored side against Rangers International of Enugu at the Rwang Pam Stadium gave them […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 09, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. NPFL: Plateau United beat FC IfeanyiUbah 2-0
    added August 06, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. NPFL: Plateau United beat 10-man Sunshine Stars 3-1
    added January 22, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. NPFL: Plateau United Aim To Stay Top As Chasing MFM Face ABS Test
    added February 07, 2017 from Complete Sports
  4. NPFL: Plateau United Aim To Stay Unbeaten, MFM Welcome Pillars
    added January 28, 2017 from Complete Sports
  5. NPFL: Plateau United target history
    added September 05, 2017 from The Punch News