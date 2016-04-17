login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Nine dead in Nigeria boat capsize
Nigerians upbeat over ailing president's return from London
Kogi traces strange disease that’s killed 62 to gastroenteritis
Trado-medicine `ll contribute to Nigeria’s GDP with FG’s support – Practitioner
UPDATED: English Premier League results
Trending Nigerian News
Afrobasket 2017: Nigeria defeat DR Congo, face Egypt today - Premium Times
Nigeria is addicted to oil—here's how it can, and must, change
Nigerians living in Ghana under attack as Nigerian man allegedly stabs citizen to death
Contestants chow down at Bratwurst eating contest
When peaceful protest goes violent
12
views
NPFL: Results of Match Day 35 fixtures
Added August 20, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
NPFL: Match day 9 results
added February 19, 2017 from
The Punch News
NPFL: Results of Match day 23 fixtures
added June 19, 2016 from
Vanguard News
NPFL: Results of Match Day 12 fixtures
added April 17, 2016 from
Vanguard News
LMC Orders a Minute Silence before Match Day 21 kick-off
added June 09, 2016 from
This Day News
Rangers Declared Winner of Match-day 12 Clash with Giwa
added April 28, 2016 from
This Day News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us