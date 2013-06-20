20

views
Unfave

NSCDC arrests seven suspects for stealing Soyabeans

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Taraba on Wednesday said it had arrested seven suspects for stealing 36 bags of Soyabeans in various communities in Gassol Council Area of the State. The suspects are: Osama Adama,33, Mohammed Inusa, 35, Sani Dabo, 40, Danjuma Suleiman, 30, Mukawo Abdullahi, 28, Laulo Sale,27, and Abdulkadir Umar,68. […] The post NSCDC arrests seven suspects for stealing Soyabeans appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 11, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. NSCDC arrests seven suspects for stealing Soyabeans
    added January 11, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. NSCDC arrests 7 suspects for operating illegal refinery in Ondo
    added June 20, 2013 from Vanguard News
  3. NSCDC arrests civil servant for stealing transformer parts
    added May 08, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. NSCDC arrests seven suspected homosexuals in Jigawa
    added December 03, 2013 from The Punch News
  5. NSCDC arrests 3 suspects for alleged house break in Jigawa
    added November 02, 2013 from The Punch News