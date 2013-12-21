19

views
Unfave

NSCDC nabs candidate with gun at JAMB centre in Nasarawa state

Added May 18, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. NSCDC nabs candidate with gun at JAMB centre in Nasarawa state
    added May 18, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. STF beefs up security at recreation centres in Plateau
    added December 21, 2013 from The Punch News
  3. Photos: Two current Corp members who met at NYSC camp in Ebonyi State are getting married!
    added August 03, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Suspected Boko Haram Member Arrested With Explosives At NAMA Office In Lagos
    added August 19, 2014 from Sahara Reporters
  5. Photos: Hoodlum arrested with blood stained female pant in Rivers state
    added September 01, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog