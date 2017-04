Simon Utebor, Yenagoa An operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, attached to the Bayelsa State command, and a suspected armed robber, have been killed in a gun battle. It was learnt that the incident took place along Kolo Creek in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday. A gang of […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added April 12, 2017

from The Punch News