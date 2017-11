The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps command in Borno on Sunday said it had uncovered a prostitution ring in various colleges and tertiary institutions in the state. The Corps Commandant, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, in Maiduguri said the culprits were girls aged between 25 and below. He added that “The girls have their facilitators and […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 05, 2017

from The Punch News